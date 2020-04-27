Open Offer in New Tab
Steam · 37 mins ago
Kind Words for PC, Mac, & Linux
$4

It's a dollar off and a rare discount for this game of anonymous letter writing in which you can respond to others' worries or put your own concerns out into the ether. Buy Now at Steam

Features
  • Lo fi chill beats to write and nurture your mental health to.
