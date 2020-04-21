Personalize your DealNews Experience
This lightweight trench might just be the ticket for those last few chilly days of spring. It's a savings of $63. Buy Now at Belk
Stock up for next winter now and get steeply discounted men's outerwear, with prices starting as low as $17. Shop Now at Dillard's
Take half off list price with this discount. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
That's $58 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Legendary Whitetails
Save big on men's, women's, and kids' activewear. Shop Now at Belk
It's $34 under the best price we could find for a similar Polo Ralph Lauren jacket. Buy Now at Belk
Get prepped for summer and save, including men's and women's t-shirts from $3.99. Shop Now at Belk
That's $45 off and very strong price for a pair of sneakers. Buy Now at Belk
That's over 80% off and a savings of $39. Buy Now at Belk
