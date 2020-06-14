This game costs at least $6 elsewhere, but you can play it for free this weekend. Shop Now at Steam
- 6- or 12-player modes
Expires 6/14/2020
Discounted titles include Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus, Detroit: Become Human, and more. Shop Now
- Snag your first $10 Epic Coupon for free if you claim the free game of the week or spend $14.99 on a game or add-on in the sale.
- You can earn additional $10 Epic Coupons by using an Epic Coupon on any game or add-on priced $14.99 or more.
- Epic Coupons are valid until November 1st, 2020 at 3 AM EST.
Link your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts to score 16 free games, plus a wealth of in-game items for other titles. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sign in to your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts to redeem these offers. (You can claim them all, if you want.)
- Don't have Amazon Prime? A free 30-day trial is available, and content downloaded during that time is yours to keep.
- The King of Fighters 2000
- Fractured Minds
- Silence
- Samurai Shodown II
- Avicii Invector
Play this early-access action game at no cost. Shop Now at Steam
- This game is not complete and may or may not change further.
- massively multiplayer
- PvP
Unplug from the news and relax with a selection of DRM-free classics and indie games for free, including classics like Beneath a Steel Sky and modern favorites like Gwent: The Witcher Card Game from the makers of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Hello Neighbor. Shop Now at GOG
- RPG, strategy, shooter, and adventure games
Save on a wide range of classic RPGs, including Neverwinter Nights, Icewind Dale, and Baldur's Gate. Shop Now at Steam
- Don't need the full collection? Saga Bundles and Complete your Collection Bundles are also marked up to 75% off.
Play for free! Shop Now at Steam
- PvP card battles
- blends the CCG and TCG genres
Many of the extremely expensive DLC packs for the already free DCS World are free to play for two weeks, including the A-10C Warthog, F-16C Viper, F/A-18C Hornet, P-51D Mustang, and Spitfire LF Mk IX. (You'll have to click through to each individual DLC pack to see this offer.) While they won't stay in your account, it's a great chance to try content that would normally cost at least $50 apiece. Shop Now at Steam
- it supports VR, including the Valve Index, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift
Save on popular indie games like FrostPunk and This War of Mine. Shop Now at Steam
