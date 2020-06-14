Steam · 28 mins ago
Killing Floor 2 for PC
Free rental

This game costs at least $6 elsewhere, but you can play it for free this weekend. Shop Now at Steam

Features
  • 6- or 12-player modes
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/14/2020
    Published 12 hr ago
    Verified 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals PC Games Steam
Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
3 comments
Donna Doyle (DealNews)
@DaveVman and @xammblu: Thank you for your feedback! We've updated the headline to make it more clear.
28 min ago
xammblu
More of a borrow than a free, do better, Editors.
10 hr 1 min ago
DaveVman
Only free for 5 days! 👎🏼
11 hr 44 min ago