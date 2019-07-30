New
Rakuten · 52 mins ago
Kilimanjaro 20L Waterproof Lightweight Dry Sack
$20 $30
free shipping

Toolsmith Direct via Rakuten offers the Kilimanjaro 20-Liter Waterproof Lightweight Dry Sack in Green for $24.95. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts it to $19.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now

Features
  • waterproof coating
  • shoulder strap
  • 70D nylon construction
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires 7/30/2019
    Published 52 min ago
