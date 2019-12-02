Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Kikkerland Rainbow Multi Tool Set
$7 $10
free same-day pickup at JCPenney

That is the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "JINGLE19" to get this price.
  • Opt for same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
  • This would make a good stocking filler
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • 7 allen keys (2 - 6mm & 8mm), phillips, slotted, and torx drive bit.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JINGLE19"
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Hand Tools JCPenney Kikkerland
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register