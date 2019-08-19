New
KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer
$30 $40
Walmart offers the KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our mention from last September and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $2.) Buy Now

  • It prints pictures from your cell without the need for batteries or power
