Walmart offers the KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our mention from last September and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $2.) Buy Now
Auto-Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank in Black or White for $32.99. Coupon code "IM66CHYB" drops the price to $14.85. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Leelbox via Amazon offers its Leelbox Dashboard Car Phone Mount for $13.99. Coupon code "JBPWR6UH" drops that to $4.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our June mention, $9 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Plantcool via Amazon offers the Amzcar Car Cup Holder Gooseneck Phone Mount for $19.99. Coupon code "VEWUJNZK" cuts that to $9. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our July mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
OutsolidepDirect via Amazon offers its Outsolidep 52" Selfie Stick Tripod with Remote for $21.99. Coupon code "414GSROO" drops that to $12.97. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention at $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
theprunedanish via eBay offers its Mophie 2,420mAh Portable Battery Pack in Gold for $16.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our refurb mention from February and the best price we could find by $44.
Update: It's now $19.99. Buy Now
Tonyhoney via Amazon offers its Tonyhoney 5-Port USB Charging Station for $28.99. Coupon code "HA3WQTRE" drops that to $14.21. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Connect for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $15 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Aideaz Direct via Amazon offers its Aideaz PowerOrigin Air 20,000mAh Wireless Portable Power Bank in Black for $39.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "40AI0808" to drop the price to $21.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last month, $18 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Twitch Logo Women's V-Neck Tee in Black or Purple for $10. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "80TCFREEBIE" to cut that to $0. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $22 off list and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
