Aideaz Direct via Amazon offers its Aideaz PowerOrigin Air 20,000mAh Wireless Portable Power Bank in Black for $39.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "40AI0808" to drop the price to $21.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last month, $18 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now