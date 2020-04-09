Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Barnes & Noble · 1 hr ago
Kids' eBooks at Barnes & Noble
free
via Nook Reading app

More entertainment for kids stuck inside/at home! There are books for kids ages 0-2 all the way to 9-12 years old. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble

Tips
  • Requires downloading the Nook Reading app (see the links right at the top of the sale page for the Google Play, iOS, and Windows versions of the app).
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Babies & Kids Items Barnes & Noble
Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register