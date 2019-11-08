eBay · 31 mins ago
Kids' Mini Digital Camcorder
from $8
free shipping

That's at least $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Goodgoods184_8 via eBay.
  • Note this item ships from outside of the US and has an estimated shipping time of 2 to 7 weeks.
Features
  • available in several colors (800W Blue, Pink, and Green pictured)
  • built-in 600mAh lithium battery / USB rechargeable
  • 1080p video resolution
  • non-slip design
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/8/2019
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Digital Camcorders eBay
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register