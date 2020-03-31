Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Kids' LBS Smart Watch with Body Temperature Monitor
$20 $27
free shipping

That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's available in Green or Purple.
  • It ships from China and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
Features
  • temperature monitor
  • IP67 waterproof
  • LBS positioning
  • two-way calling
  • alarm clock
  • flashlight
  • Expires 3/31/2020
