JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$4 or less $8
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a selection of Disney, Arizona, and Okie Dokie kids' flip flops to $4. Plus, coupon code "SHOPNOW3" drops select styles to $3.20. (Eligible styles are marked.) Choose same-day store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup costs $3.95 for stores without same-day pickup available.) That's a savings of $4 to $5 off list price. Deal ends June 6. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
KomForme Toddler Kids' Hook & Loop Sneakers
from $7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
KomForme via Amazon offers its KomForme Toddler Kids' Hook & Loop Sneakers in several colors (Red pictured) from $10.99. Coupon code "LGNMQFFC" cuts the starting price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in toddler sizes from 5 to 11
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
KomForme Toddler Kids' Sneakers
$10 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
KomForme via Amazon offers its KomForme Toddler Kids' Sneakers in several colors (Pink pictured) for $15.99. Coupon code "OGUQED4B" cuts that to $9.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for about a buck less in our March mention. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 8 Toddler to 2 Big Kid
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
Marsvovo Boys' Waterproof Hiking Sneakers
$18 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
Marsvovo via Amazon offers its' Marsvovo Boys' Waterproof Hiking Shoes in several colors (Black/Orange pictured) with prices from $20.99. Coupon code "7DLPCVMC" drops the starting price to $13.64. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, at least $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 8.5 Toddler to 6 Big Kid
Amazon · 2 days ago
6 pairs of Hyfam Kids' No Tie Shoelaces
$9 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Dinggao via Amazon offers six pairs of Hyfam Kids' No Tie Shoelaces for $14.99. Coupon code "2TUWHGVE" cuts it to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our February mention, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- black, white, grey, green, pink, and rainbow
- elastic and nontoxic silicone
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $10. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 6 days ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Mulberry pictured) for $5. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup costs $3.95 for stores without same-day pickup available.) It's available in sizes S to XXL. That's $2 off and a very low price for a men's polo shirt. Buy Now
JCPenney · 5 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$14 $60
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Black for $17.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $14.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $46 off and an incredibly low price for a pair of oxfords. Buy Now
Tips
- Wide sizes cost more so be sure to select "medium" width
Features
- Available in select medium sizes from 8 to 13
