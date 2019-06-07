New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Kids' Flip Flops at JCPenney
$4 or less $8
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a selection of Disney, Arizona, and Okie Dokie kids' flip flops to $4. Plus, coupon code "SHOPNOW3" drops select styles to $3.20. (Eligible styles are marked.) Choose same-day store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup costs $3.95 for stores without same-day pickup available.) That's a savings of $4 to $5 off list price. Deal ends June 6. Shop Now
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOPNOW3 "
  • Expires 6/7/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Kids' Shoes JCPenney
Boy's Girl's Sandals
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register