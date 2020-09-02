sponsored
MQ Direct · 32 mins ago
30% off this week
free shipping
MQ Direct takes 30% off kids' face masks, essential for back to school, for just this week via coupon code "kidsdeals". Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now at MQ Direct
23andMe · 1 wk ago
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service COVID-19 Study
free
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now at 23andMe
Tips
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
Features
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
Amazon · 1 day ago
Tickas IR Non-Contact Thermometer
$10 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SJ6QAPAI" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Fulaerj via Amazon.
Features
- digital LCD display
- 0.5-second fast measurement
- Model: RFAUS-MD1725GY
4 mos ago
Ohi Superfood Bar
free
free shipping
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
Tips
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Amazon · 4 days ago
3M Virtua CCS Protective Eyewear
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's an excellent price for this name brand protective eyewear. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Foam gasket keeps dust at bay
- Anti-fog
- Screens out 99.9% of UVA and UVB rays.
- Corded earplug control system (earplugs sold separately)
