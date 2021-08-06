Kids' Backpack Sets at Macy's: for $15

Save on Disney, Marvel, Mario, Minecraft, and several other kid favorite themese. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Bioworld Mario 5-Piece Backpack Set for $15 ($10 low).
Expires 8/8/2021
Published 31 min ago
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
Save on brands including High Sierra, Tommy Hilfiger, and DKNY, among others. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the High Sierra Swerve Pro Backpack for $39.99 (low by $3).
You'd usually pay around $40 for this style and size of backpack. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Soletgo via eBay.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Spacious main compartment and smaller zip pockets
- D-rings on shoulder straps
- Chest and waist straps
Save on 32 styles with graphics from Star Wars, Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and more. Shop Now at GameStop
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Nintendo NES Backpack for $28.48 shipped ($10 low).
Save on everything from towels starting from $2, pillows from $7, curtains from $7, dresses from $11, women's shoes from $13, men's suit separates from $40, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Nautica Men's Modern-Fit Bi-Stretch Suit for $99.99 ($295 off).
Save on clothing, accessories, home items, and more. (Certain products drop via coupon codes listed on their product pages.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
You'd pay around $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Save on over 20 small appliances, including air fryers, toaster ovens, mixers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping is free for orders over $25; Or, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Black & Decker Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $63.99 (low by $6).
