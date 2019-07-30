- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Office Depot and OfficeMax offers this Kids' 6-Piece Backpack Set in three styles (Dinosaur pictured) for $10. (Scroll down and select the other styles from the drop-down menu under the price.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.95 shipping charge. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
SPD Group via Amazon offers the Venture Pal 40-Liter Packable Hiking Backpack in several colors (A1-Green pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "CMIA8XGD" drops that to $16.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from April, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Amazon offers the Tourit Double Deck Insulated Cooler Backpack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $28.99. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Rong Yao Store via Amazon offers its Seehonor Insulated Cooler Backpack for $36.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "2MP8ONTX" to cut that to $19.97. With free shipping, that's $2 under our May mention, $17 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Litegear City Pack Backpack in Black for $7.99 plus $3.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack in Midway for $44.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best deal we've seen for this backpack. (That is a low today by $32.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Canvas 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $11.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Amazon takes up to 46% off a selection of Tourit cooler backpacks. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "FBM73GBP" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register