Best Buy · 55 mins ago
$15 $35
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Kidrobot HugMe Spyro the Dragon Plush Toy for $14.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Tips
- requires two AA batteries (included)
Features
- stands 16" tall
- Spryo shakes when hugged or when you clap
- Model: TTHGP002
Details
Comments
Published 55 min ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Tiny Arcade Pac-Man Miniature Arcade Game
$8 $22
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Tiny Arcade Pac-Man Miniature Arcade Game for $8.44 with free shipping.That's the lowest price we could find by $7 for a different style, although most stores charge $26 or more. Buy Now
Features
- light up header
- full arcade sound
- high resolution/high definition color screen
- measures 3.75" x 1.75" x 1.75"
Amazon · 1 day ago
TFS LED Air Soccer Set
$7 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
TFS Top Fans via Amazon offers its TFS LED Air Soccer Set for $19.95. Clip the $5 coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "PJOAGXVA" to cut that to $6.97. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 under our May mention, $13 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- batteries included
- inflatable ball
- 2 goals
Walmart · 3 days ago
Monster Moto 1,000W Electric Mini Bike
$279
free shipping
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000-watt Electric Mini Bike for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and at least $22 less than most stores charge.
Update: The price is now $279. Buy Now
Features
- 1,000-watt engine
- off road speeds up to 17-MPH
- 185-lb. weight capacity
- up to 45 minutes of use per charge
- rear-disc brake
- Model: MM-E1000-BB
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ledivo 68" Splash Pad & Sprinkler Mat
$14 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Ledivo Direct via Amazon offers the Ledivo 68" Splash Pad & Sprinkler Mat for $21.99. Coupon code "QICEZUB5" drops the price to $14.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of non-toxic PVC
- suitable for ages 12-months and up
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bestway H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
Features
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart · 11 hrs ago
Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet
$103 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet for $102.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $397 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lighting
- capacity for 12 wine bottles and six glasses
Amazon · 2 days ago
LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit
$13 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit for $12.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- 219 pieces
- racing driver minifigure
- Model: 75892
Walmart · 2 days ago
SwimWays Huggable Sloth Pool Float
$20 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the the SwimWays Huggable Pool Float in Sloth (pictured), Teddy Bear, or Panda for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this price in Panda or Teddy Bear
Features
- measures approximately 50" x 36" x 40"
- built-in cup holder
Ends Today
Best Buy · 3 days ago
Best Buy 4th of July Sale
Best Buy discounts a wide selection of items during its 4th of July Sale. Plus, orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $3.99. (In-store pickup is also an option for many items.) Shop Now
Tips
- $450 off select MacBooks
- up to $200 off select iPad Pros
- up to 40% off appliances
- up to $500 off select Samsung TVs
Best Buy · 2 days ago
Sony PlayStation Classic Edition Console
$25 $60
pickup at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
Best Buy · 3 wks ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Ends Today
Best Buy · 2 days ago
Toshiba 55" 4K HDR UHD Fire Smart Television
$300 $450
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Toshiba 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Fire Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $150 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR
- Amazon Fire TV smart apps
- remote voice control via Amazon Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55LF621U19
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 1 day ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$8 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $8.49. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
