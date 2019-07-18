Walmart offers the Kidde Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Bundle for $9.39. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 46% off a selection of home improvement items. Shop lighting, kitchen items, furniture, smart home items, and more. Plus, Prime members get free shipping on all orders. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
For Prime members only, Amazon takes up to 20% off its AmazonBasics tools & home items. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
- Weiser Re-Keying Kit for $8.52
- Schlage Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
- Kwikset Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Walmart offers the Kidde 1A10BC 2.5-lb. Basic Use Fire Extinguisher 2-Pack for $22.26. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. At $11.13 per extinguisher, that's $4 under the per-item price of our October mention and the best deal we could find for the 2-pack today by $8. Buy Now
- contains 2.5 lbs. of dry chemical fire extinguishing agent
- made from aluminum with a nylon valve assembly
- easy-to-read gauge & easy-to-pull safety pin
