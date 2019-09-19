New
Kidde Plug-In Carbon Monoxide Alarm w/ Battery Backup
$19 $30
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Requires 2 AA batteries (not included).
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members.
  • 85dB alarm
  • red LED for alarm mode and green LED for normal operation
  • low battery chirp and end of life alarm
  • tamper-resistant
  • Model: KN-COB-DP2
