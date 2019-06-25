New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$26 w/ $4 in Rakuten points $33
$5 shipping
Zoro via Rakuten offers the Kidde Full-Home 3A:40B:C Fire Extinguisher for $32.65. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $26.12. With $5 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll earn $3.90 in Rakuten points.
Features
- contains 5.5 lbs. of monoammonium phosphate extinguishing agent
- 18-foot maximum range
- measures approximately 16.8" x 4.5"
- wall bracket included
- Model: 2100620420P
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 3 mins ago
Kidde 5BC Auto/Marina Fire Extinguisher
2 for $21 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Kidde 5BC Auto/Marina Fire Extinguisher 2-Pack for $21.14. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Defender Security 15" Fixed Window Grill
$29
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the safest deal we could find by $25
Amazon offers Prime members the Defender Security 15.25" Steel Fixed Window Grill for $28.65 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same via pickup.) That's the lowest price we could find by $25. It expands to fit windows from 31" to 54" wide.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger
$19 $30
free shipping
Waymoon Direct via Amazon offers the Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger for $29.99. Coupon code "FQ3LQL4C" drops the price to $19.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- motion detection
- micro SD card slot
- 2-amp fast charge
- no WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity required
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Nokelock Bluetooth Fingerprint Padlock
$21 $43
free shipping
US Nokelock via Amazon offers the Nokelock Bluetooth Fingerprint Padlock for $42.90. Coupon code "Q8IAGNIA" drops the price to $21.45. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- USB charging
- built-in rechargeable 100mAh lithium battery
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Yescom 11x11ft 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo
$41 w/ $8 Rakuten Points $102
free shipping
Yecom via Rakuten offers this 10.6x10.6-Foot 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $40.72. Plus, you'll get $8 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- eight hook and loop straps
- eight grommets for water drainage
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
