Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kidde Carbon Monoxide Alarm
$15 $29
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • battery backup
  • tamper-resistant
  • 85dB alarm alerts
  • requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
  • Model: 21025759
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Security Walmart Kidde
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register