New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kidde 5BC Auto/Marine Fire Extinguisher
$12 $34
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Kidde 5BC Auto/Marine Fire Extinguisher for $12.44. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now

Features
  • Extinguishes fires caused by liquids and electrical equipment.
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Security Walmart Kidde
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register