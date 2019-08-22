Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Kidde 5B:C 3-lb. Disposable Marine Fire Extinguisher 2-Pack for $21.14. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $46 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Kidde 5BC Auto/Marine Fire Extinguisher for $12.44. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For its members only, Costco offers the Ring Alarm Wireless 10-Piece Security Kit for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $59.) Buy Now
Enstercctv via Amazon offers the Enster 1080p Wireless Outdoor Security Camera for $39.99. Coupon code "40HIE2GG" drops the price to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dr. Viva via Amazon offers its Dr. Viva Mini Wireless Spy Camera for $59.98. Coupon code "CRDK3M8K" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock in Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze for $69.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off, tied with last week's mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
