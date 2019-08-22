New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kidde 5B:C 3-lb. Disposable Marine Fire Extinguisher 2-Pack
$21 $67
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Kidde 5B:C 3-lb. Disposable Marine Fire Extinguisher 2-Pack for $21.14. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $46 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • easy to read gauge
  • easy to pull safety pin
  • rust- and impact-resistant nylon handle
  • powder-coated cylinder
  • Coast Guard (U.S.C.G) approved
All Deals Home Security Walmart Kidde
