Walmart continues to offer the Kidde 5B:C 3-lb. Disposable Marine / Auto Fire Extinguisher 2-Pack for $21.14. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last week at $46 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Kidde 5BC Auto/Marina Fire Extinguisher for $12.44. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Armor All 88" x 17-Foot Commercial Polyester Garage Flooring in Charcoal Grey for $129.18 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BDK Venice Series Car Seat Covers in Beige/Black for $15.86. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
