Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kidde 5-B:C 3-lb. Disposable Marine / Auto Fire Extinguisher 2-Pack
$19
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $30. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Easy-to-read gauge
  • Rust- and impact-resistant nylon handles
  • Easy-to-pull safety pin
  • For use on Class B (liquids and gases) and Class C fires (energized electrical equipment)
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Security Walmart Kidde
