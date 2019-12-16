Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kidde 5-B:C 3-lb. Disposable Marine / Auto Fire Extinguisher 2-Pack
$19 $31
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now at Walmart

  • In-store pickup dodges the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • easy to read gauge
  • easy to pull safety pin
  • rust- and impact-resistant nylon handle
  • powder-coated cylinder
  • Coast Guard (U.S.C.G) approved
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
