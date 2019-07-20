Walmart offers the Kidde 1A10BC 2.5-lb. Basic Use Fire Extinguisher 2-Pack for $22.26. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. At $11.13 per extinguisher, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best deal we could find for the 2-pack today by $8. Buy Now
- contains 2.5 lbs. of dry chemical fire extinguishing agent
- made from aluminum with a nylon valve assembly
- easy-to-read gauge & easy-to-pull safety pin
- Model: 1A10BC
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock in Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze for $69.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off, tied with last week's mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Defender Security U 9847 Sliding Door Loop Lock in Chrome for $6.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by about $3. Buy Now
- Home Depot charges the same price, with in-store pickup.
- secures door to jamb
- positive interior lock
- 2-1/8" hardened steel bar
- Model: U 9847
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
- adjustable light angle
- completely wireless
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: 80-108
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt in Oil Rubbed Bronze for $69.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that price to $59.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Note the coupon can be redeemed once per account
- It usually ships within one and three months
- Bump-proof lock
- Up to 50 programmable user passwords
- Vacation mode
- Auto-lock functionality
- Model: AB-DH502-OR
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
