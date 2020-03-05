Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Kidde 13-Foot 2-Story Escape Ladder
$27 $35
free shipping

That's $2 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • anti-slip rungs
  • flame resistant
  • no assembly or tools required
  • tested to 1,000-lbs.
  • Model: 468093
