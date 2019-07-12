New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kidde 1A10BC 2.5-lb. Basic Use Fire Extinguisher
2 for $22 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Kidde 1A10BC 2.5-lb. Basic Use Fire Extinguisher 2-Pack for $22.26. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. At $11.13 per extinguisher, that's $4 under the per-item price of our October mention and the best deal we could find for the 2-pack today by $8. Buy Now
Features
  • contains 2.5 lbs. of dry chemical fire extinguishing agent
  • made from aluminum with a nylon valve assembly
  • easy-to-read gauge & easy-to-pull safety pin
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home Security Walmart Kidde
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register