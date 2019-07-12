New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
2 for $22 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Kidde 1A10BC 2.5-lb. Basic Use Fire Extinguisher 2-Pack for $22.26. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. At $11.13 per extinguisher, that's $4 under the per-item price of our October mention and the best deal we could find for the 2-pack today by $8. Buy Now
Features
- contains 2.5 lbs. of dry chemical fire extinguishing agent
- made from aluminum with a nylon valve assembly
- easy-to-read gauge & easy-to-pull safety pin
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Soliom 1080p Solar-Powered Wireless Outdoor Security Camera
$97 $139
free shipping
Soliom Solar Security via Amazon offers its Soliom Bird S60 1080p Solar-Powered Wireless Outdoor Security Camera for $139. Coupon code "8ELMKRFL" drops it to $97.30. With free shipping, that's $42 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $8 less in our April mention. Buy Now
Features
- 4,000mAh battery
- IP66 waterproof rated
- motion detector & alarm
- 2-way talk
- Model: S60
Amazon · 1 wk ago
WordLock Stor-More Key Storage Safe
$19 $29
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the WordLock Stor-More Key Storage Safe for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same via pickup
Features
- four-dial combination lock
- oversized capacity for keys, cards, garage door openers, and more
- Model: KS-052-BK
Amazon · 2 wks ago
AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock
$59
free shipping
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock in Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze for $69.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off, tied with last week's mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Defender Security U 9847 Sliding Door Loop Lock
$7 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon continues to offer the Defender Security U 9847 Sliding Door Loop Lock in Chrome for $6.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by about $3. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot charges the same price, with in-store pickup.
Features
- secures door to jamb
- positive interior lock
- 2-1/8" hardened steel bar
- Model: U 9847
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 11 hrs ago
Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Lighted Tailgate Instant Canopy Combo
$89 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Lighted Tailgate Instant Canopy Combo in Red for $89 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rolling carry bag
- 100 square foot of shade
- includes canopy, table, two chairs, a cooler and a footprint
- chairs includes 2 built-in mesh cup holders
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Sign In or Register