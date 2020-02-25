Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Kid Trax Chaser 6V Battery Powered Ride-On
$69 $149
free shipping

That's an all-time low and a savings of $80 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • top speed of 2.5 MPH
  • recommended for ages 3 to 5 years
  • maximum weight limit of 60-lbs.
