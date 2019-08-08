New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kid Trax 12V Captain America Motorcycle Ride-On
$179 $249
free shipping

Walmart offers the Kid Trax 12-volt Captain America Motorcycle Ride-On for $179 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now

Features
  • removable sidecar
  • dart launch with soft-tipped rubber darts
  • realistic horn and engine sounds
  • 4 MPH max speed
  • Power Trax rubber traction strip tires
  • 100-lb. weight capacity
  • Model: KT1299WM
Toys & Hobbies
