New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
KidKraft Sun Bistro Wooden Playset
$229 $550
free shipping

Walmart offers the KidKraft Sun Bistro Wooden Playset for $229 with free shipping. That's a $221 drop from our mention a month ago, $321 off list, and a very low price for such a playset. Buy Now

Features
  • high-rail wave slide
  • rock climbing wall
  • elevated clubhouse with vinyl chalkboard tarp
  • cafe window with serving ledge and play kitchen set
  • shaded sandbox
  • 2 belt swings
  • Model: F24150
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart KidKraft
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register