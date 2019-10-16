New
Costco · 1 hr ago
KidKraft Speedway Play N Store Activity Table
from $30 $120
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $16, although most merchants charge $120 or more. Buy Now at Costco

  • Non-members will incur a $1.50 surcharge.
  • measures 46.5" x 28" x 18.1"
  • display shelves on grille
  • room to store up to 56 diecast cars (sold separately)
  • multiple storage compartments under the front hood and below the rear spoiler
  • Model: 10827
