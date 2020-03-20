Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 49 mins ago
KidKraft Metropolis Wooden Train Set & Table w/ 100 Accessories
$130 $240
free shipping

That's $10 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon matches this price
Features
  • rolling trundle
  • step-by-step assembly instructions
  • Published 49 min ago
