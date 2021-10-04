Save on a range of keyboards, synthesizers, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Roland GAIA SH-01 Essential Keyboard Bundle for $679.99 ($250 off).
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on guitars, amps, pedals, studio monitors, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Used Squier Paranormal Toronado Electric Guitar for $343.99 ($86 less than a new one).
- A 90-day Sweetwater Used Gear Guarantee applies.
Shop a selection of 3,000 items. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the DW Carbon Fiber Snare Drum for $820.71 ($91 off).
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals50" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Eastar
- 4" x 12" guiro
- 8-tine scraper
- Model: EB0345
Get that axe you've been wanting and save some money on a used version. Choose from top makers including Gibson, Fender, and Ovation. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- A 90-day Sweetwater Used Gear Guarantee applies.
- Pictured is the Used Fender Player Plus Nashville Telecaster for $823.99 ($206 off).
It's $15 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- A 2-year Sweetwater warranty applies.
- Two Infinity-R Humbucker pickups
- Undersized Basswood body
- 22" neck
- Model: GRGM21M
Single packs are around $6, so this deal is basically getting one pack for free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- .011, .014, .018, .030, .042, .052
Thanks to the included $100 Bonus Bucks, it's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- The Bonus Bucks will arrive by email within 24 hours of purchase and expire 60 days after issuance.
- Padauk fingerboard with 19 frets
- mahogany top, back, sides, and neck
It's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- soft velveteen rubber
- security strap
Sign In or Register