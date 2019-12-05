Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker
$40 $59
free shipping

That's a low by $7, and the best we've ever seen. (Most stores charge $60 or more.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Featuring a 36-oz. reservoir, it's Keurig's slimmest model at 8" wide.
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
Details
Small Appliances
