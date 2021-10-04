You'll pay $140 for just the brewer elsewhere. Buy Now at QVC
- Available in Black or Gray.
- includes the My Universal K-cup, filter, filter wand, and 60 K-cup pods
- brews 6-oz, 8-oz, 10-oz, or 12-oz cups
- removable drip tray
2021-10-04
Verified 26 min ago
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16-box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24-box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Restrictions apply.
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 ($100 off list).
Get this coffee maker for $70 off, as well as 25% off beverages, with auto-delivery selected. That's a savings of about $82. Buy Now at Keurig
- Available in Black or White.
- You're committing to three subscription deliveries of three 24-count boxes of K-cups over 12 months. Cancellation fees and restrictions apply.
Coupon code "VIP" yields extra savings (as marked) on already discounted machines from Nespresso, Espressione, Braun, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Machine for $341.09 after coupon (low by $58).
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Apply coupon code "X7WR" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- Comes with a 100-day trial.
- 1500 watts
- up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- 5.8-quart capacity
Get your kitchen up to speed with discounts on stand mixers, food processors, coffee makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
It's $150 under list, $59 under our June mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at QVC
- It's available in Black (pictured) and Blue.
- notifications
- tracks heart rate, stress, estimated sleep and Pulse Ox
- multiple global navigation satellite systems
- night vision compatibility, waypoint projection, and dual-position GPS format
- built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter
- Model: 010-02293
