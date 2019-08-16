- Create an Account or Login
Vitacost offers the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in Matte Black for $79.99. Apply coupon code "HOTDEAL10" to cut that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's $32 under our March mention and the best price we could find today by $18, although most stores charge over $100. Deals ends August 16 at 9 am ET. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in Black for $55.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $4 less in December. Buy Now
Trustech US via Amazon offers the Air Choice Countertop Ice Maker for $159.98. Coupon code "50LOVEICE" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $11.) Buy Now
Gandhi Appliances via Rakuten offers the Preethi Blue Leaf 3-Jar Indian Mixie Mixer/ Grinder for $124.99. Plus, you'll bag $14.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $25 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Keurig Espresso Roast Variety Sampler 24-Pack for $9.99. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
