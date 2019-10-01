Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's at least $3 under what you'd expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $17 off list price.
Update: The price has dropped to $10.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $2 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
That's around $4 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
It's only $9 more than the lowest price we could find for a refurb. (This one's new.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of $193 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $144 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $164. Buy Now at Rakuten
