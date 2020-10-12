Keurig · 14 hrs ago
Keurig Drinkworks Home Bar
$250 $300
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DRINKWORKS" for a savings of $50 off list price. Enjoy delicious, perfectly chilled drinks in under a minute and return empty pods via the Loop recycling bag. You're not only saving money, you're helping save the planet. Buy Now at Keurig

Tips
Features
  • chills water to 37°
  • 50-oz. water reservoir
  • includes two CO2 cartridges, water filter, 12-count cleaning tablets, Loop recycle bag, & coasters
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DRINKWORKS"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
    Published 14 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances Keurig Keurig
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register