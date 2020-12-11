Keurig · 23 mins ago
Keurig Drinkworks Home Bar
$225 $300
free shipping

Update: Coupon code "GIFTREADY" now takes $75 off.

Apply coupon code "HOLIDAY50" to save $50 off the list price. Enjoy delicious, perfectly chilled drinks in under a minute and return empty pods via the Loop recycling bag. You're not only saving money, you're helping save the planet. Buy Now at Keurig

Features
  • chills water to 37°
  • 50-oz. water reservoir
  • includes two CO2 cartridges, water filter, 12-count cleaning tablets, Loop recycle bag, & coasters
  • Code "GIFTREADY"
  • Expires 1/4/2021
    Published 4 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
