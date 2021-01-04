New
Keurig · 32 mins ago
Keurig Coffee Pods
up to $28 off
free shipping w/ $29

Apply coupon code "COZY28" to save $4 off 2, $10 off 4, $18 off 6, or $28 off 8 of K-Cup and Rivo pod and coffee shots. Shop Now at Keurig

Tips
  • Pictured is the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Dark Magic Coffee from $14.99 for a 24-count K-Cup box ($11.24 if you subscribe) before discounts.
  • Orders of $29 or more ship free. Otherwise, shipping adds $5.95.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "COZY28"
  • Expires 1/10/2021
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Coffee Keurig
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register