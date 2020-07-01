New
Keurig · 1 hr ago
Keurig Coffee Brewers Sale
Up to $30 off brewers + up to 48 K-cups
free shipping

Save some cash on a Keurig coffee brewer and get up to 2 boxes of K-cups via coupon code "FREEPODS4ME." (Eligible brewers are marked.) Shop Now at Keurig

Tips
  • Choose "buy brewer only" then add the pods to cart separately to get this deal.
  • Code "FREEPODS4ME"
  • Expires 7/1/2020
