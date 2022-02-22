Save on a range of coffee makers, like the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Single Serve Coffee Maker (pictured) for $175.99 after coupon code "BREWFEB22" (low by $7). Shop Now at Keurig
Get half-off savings on air fryers, toasters, coffee makers, rice cookers, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Elite Gourmet Elite Platinum Cordless 1.7L Glass Kettle for $21.99 ($22 off).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
The highest discounts apply to washers, dryers, vacuums, and small appliances. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Samsung 28.2-Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,498 (a savings of $601).
- Delivery adds $55 or is free with appliances over $396.
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- interchangeable single serve coffee adapter & ground coffee container
- Model: SOLOGRIND
Add 2 boxes of coffee, an eligible brewer, and coupon code "FREEPODS4ME" to your cart to save at least $16. Eligible brewers start at $80. Shop Now at Keurig
- Applies to most K-cups, bagged, and canned coffees.
Mix or match! Add any five 10- or 12-count boxes to the cart and the fifth one is free. Choose from coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and more. Shop Now at Keurig
Sign In or Register