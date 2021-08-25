Keurig Brewer Starter Kit: 50% off
New
Keurig · 21 mins ago
Keurig Brewer Starter Kit
50% off
free shipping w/ $29

Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16-box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24-box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig

Tips
  • Restrictions apply.
  • Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
  • Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 ($100 off list).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Small Appliances Keurig Keurig
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register