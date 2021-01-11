New
Keurig Brewer Starter Kit
50% off coffee maker + 25% off beverages
free shipping

Get a 50% discount when you purchase a coffee maker and 25% off beverages with auto-delivery; or get a Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker for Free with a 12-month coffee purchase commitment. Shop Now at Keurig

Tips
  • Initial purchase bags free shipping. Thereafter, orders of $29 or more get free shipping.
  • Pictured is the Keurig K-Elite for $84.99 ($18 low)
  • 24 boxes of 20/22/24Ct or 24 bags of coffee are required in 12-months to receive free Keurig K-Mini Plus.
  • 16 boxes of 20/22/24CT or 16 bags of coffee are required in 12-months to receive 50% off your choice of select coffee makers.
