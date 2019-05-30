Walmart offers the Keter Unity XL Outdoor 78-Gallon Storage Table and Prep Station in Brown for $149.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
  • measures 53" x 20" x 35"
  • 78 gallon storage capacity: 54 gallons sealed and 24 gallons open storage
  • 430 stainless steel top
  • 2 side bars for paper towel or hook holder with 4 hook hangers