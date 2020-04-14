Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Keter Store-It-Out Midi 30-Cu. Ft. Resin Storage Shed
$139 $189
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now at Walmart

  • available in Beige/Taupe
  • wood-look texture
  • measures 29" x 52" x 43"
  • polypropylene resin
  • 30 cubic foot capacity
  • can hold two 32 gallon trash cans
  • double doors
  • easy-access hydraulic lid
Garden
1 comment
liquid_iq
Cheaper quite a few other places - Lowes, HD, Target ($123)...

https://www.target.com/...brown-keter/-/A-50852318

Check out the reviews, many complain of poor quality, broken/missing parts, and flimsy construction.
