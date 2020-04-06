Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Keter Store-It-Out Midi 30-Cu. Ft. Resin Storage Shed
$139 $189
That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Walmart

  • in Beige/Taupe
  • Wood-look texture
  • 29" x 52" x 43"
  • Polypropylene resin
  • 30 cubic foot capacity
  • This compact storage shed can hold two 32 gallon trash cans, and it has double doors and an easy access hydraulic lid.
  • Published 33 min ago
