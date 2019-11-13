Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Keter Folding Work Table
$63 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Amazon charges the same
  • Coupon code "268179" bags free shipping
Features
  • 1000-lb capacity
  • Two adjustable clamps
  • Folds down to only 4.4" for compact storage
  • Model: 17182239
  • Code "268179"
  • Published 1 hr ago
