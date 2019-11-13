Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Northern Tool · 43 mins ago
Keter Folding Work Table
$62 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $28.

Update: The price has dropped to $61.99. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same
  • Coupon code "268179" bags free shipping
Features
  • 1000-lb capacity
  • Two adjustable clamps
  • Folds down to only 4.4" for compact storage
  • Model: 17182239
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "268179"
  • Published 6 hr ago
    Verified 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Northern Tool Keter
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register