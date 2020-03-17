Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 24 mins ago
Keter Easy Grow Raised Patio Planter
$90 $130
free shipping

That's $40 off and $6 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon and Target match this price.
  • It's available in Brown or Anthracite.
Features
  • water gauge
  • drainage system
  • measures 44.9" x 19.4" x 29.8"
All Deals Garden Walmart Keter
