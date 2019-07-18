New
Walmart
Keter Circa Wood 37-Gallon Storage Deck Box
$49 $60
free shipping

Walmart offers the Keter Circa Wood 37-Gallon Storage Deck Box in Espresso for $48.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now

  • Amazon has it for the same.
Features
  • doubles as a coffee table
  • measures 26" x 17"
  • built-in handles
  • Popularity: 4/5
Patio Furniture Walmart Keter
