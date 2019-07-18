Walmart offers the Keter Circa Wood 37-Gallon Storage Deck Box in Espresso for $48.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
- Amazon has it for the same.
- doubles as a coffee table
- measures 26" x 17"
- built-in handles
Amazon offers the Keter 90-Gallon Outdoor Deck Storage Box in Grey for $60 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it in another color for $5 less last month.
- 485-lb. weight capacity
- doubles as a seat for 2 adults
- UV protected
- lockable lid
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping.
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320.
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed for $249 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find by $1.
- Several merchants, including Wayfair, charge the same
- measures 53" x 32.25" x 45.5"
- double-wall resin construction
- reinforced floor
- Model: BMS2500
Wayfair takes up to 60% off a selection of patio furniture, lighting, grills, decor, and more during its Patio Refresh Sale. Shipping starts at $4.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping.
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited.
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14.
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66.
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Amazon offers the Keter 5-Shelf Heavy Duty Utility Freestanding Ventilated Shelving Unit Storage Rack in Black for $39.98 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $8.
- supports up to 200 lbs. per shelf
- 100% recyclable
- resists mold and mildew
Wayfair offers the Keter Marvel Plus 71-Gallon Resin Deck Box for $56.63 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for $2 less two weeks ago.
- Home Depot matches this price
- Measures 46" x 18" x 23"
- Lockable latch
